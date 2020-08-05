Global  
 

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery fromthe Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”.

The retailer said it is starting toconsult with staff over plans that could see as many as 1,500 of them losingtheir roles.

