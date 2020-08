JandK govt offers modern infrastructure to increase apple production in Kupwara



Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a rapid progress since the abrogation of Article 370. High-density plants provided by government helped growers to increase apple production in Kupwara. Growers are now demanding higher prices for their produce. With high density plants, growers can plant ten to twelve plants in one kanal of land. "Government should revise prices of our products so that we can involve more people in business and increase employment," said a grower.

