Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary

Controversial US politician Kris Kobach lost the GOP primary in Kansas on Tuesday, (August 4) in a night that saw primaries across five U.S. states.
Representative Roger Marshall won the GOP contest in Kansas, ending Kobach's campaign.
Marshall had the support of the party establishment.
They feared Kobach would be a polarizing figure, and hurt Republican chances in this fall's general election.
Kobach is an anti-immigration firebrand who advised President Trump's 2016.
Campaign on immigration while Marshall is a doctor that's represented western Kansas in the House since 2017.
He won with 38% of the votes, beating Kobach by nine percentage points.
Nextdoor in Missouri's Democratic race, longtime incumbent William Lacy Clay was ousted by progressive challenger Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist.
And in Michigan, prominent progressive lawmaker Rashida Tlaib said she was confident as results trickled in that she would hold off a challenge from local Black leader, Brenda Jones.
The other outcomes in Arizona and Washington will set the stage for fall elections, set to decide the balance of power in Congress.
Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.
However, non-partisan analysts see the competition for Senate control as either a toss-up or slightly favoring Democrats.
