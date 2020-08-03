Global  
 

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall.

Ryan Brooks reports.

