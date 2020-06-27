THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza.

As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth.

The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.

From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer for Barack Obama, @The Way I See It is in theaters September.