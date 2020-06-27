Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:47s - Published
THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza.

As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth.

The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.

From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer for Barack Obama, @The Way I See It is in theaters September.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @RollingStone: Watch New Trailer for Doc on Ex-Obama Photographer Pete Souza https://t.co/IMYjlMSJue 7 minutes ago

SunflowerH03

Destiny 🌻 RT @likeathornrose: I dont want her to cut out a single part of the concert on her movie. She should keep the documentary and concert movie… 13 minutes ago

TrainEnby

Gilles / 吉勒 🛡️ What was the last movie you saw? — A documentary about Donald Campbell https://t.co/2S65QHzFBH 16 minutes ago

CrouchEndPH

Crouch End Picturehouse #DavidAttenborough: A Life On Our Planet is coming to the big screen for one night only. Join us on Mon 28 Sep at 1… https://t.co/4XxUx0joNy 29 minutes ago

allenlucy

allenlucy Looking to watch a #basketball movie or documentary? Here's an interactive dtb with ALL OF THEM:… https://t.co/MJDTrNiQ1l 33 minutes ago

AarunNas

ATruther @truther1333 Amazing Movie or shall i say True Wake Up Documentary, one of the best ever, it's all in there. 38 minutes ago

Nimisire

Nimisire What was the last movie you saw? — A Netflix documentary actually -- The Mind, Explained. https://t.co/nmKwZepkEA 55 minutes ago

Jee1givesuGood1

Jeewan Acharya Just finished watching 'Sunakali'. A documentary movie in which 15 teenage girls from the remote Mugu district in N… https://t.co/JwFpfSLf4b 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Frozen 2 movie - Developing -Show Yourself- Clip l Into the Unknown- Making Frozen 2 [Video]

Frozen 2 movie - Developing -Show Yourself- Clip l Into the Unknown- Making Frozen 2

Plot synopsis: With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published