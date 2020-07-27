Global  
 

Duration: 02:30s
Shaun the Sheep Movie Clip - Singing A Tune - Shaun (Justin Fletcher) and his friends sing a song to help the baby get to sleep and the Farmer (John Sparkes) hears it and recognizes the tune.

Plot synopsis: All is well at Mossy Bottom Farm, except for the fact that the animals will do anything to get out of work.

So, Shaun the sheep and his scheming friends devise a plan to put their master to sleep.

However, the ruse backfires when the poor farmer finds himself transported to the big city, having lost his memory.

Now, it's up to Sean, Timmy the lamb, Shirley the ewe and the rest of the gang to travel to the metropolis and get him back, while not landing in even more trouble themselves.

