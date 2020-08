Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YOU MISS CHIT-CHATTING.I GOT YOUR NUMBER RIGHT THERE.[ LAUGHTER ]Lelan: WHETHER YOU ARE INSCHOOL, AT YOUR COMPUTER ATHOME, OR HEADED TO SCHOOLHOME, OTODAY, PLEASANT WEATHERFORECAST.Nikki-Dee: EVERYBODY CAN ENJOYRECESS.THE TEACHERS, STUDENTS ANDPARENTS, WHEREVER YOU ARESTANDING THINGS ARE LOOKINGNICE FOR US.THIS MORNING, AMY MENTIONED ITEARLIER, A LITTLE CRISP.A WHILE SINCE WINDS OUT OF THENORTH AND 68 DOWNTOWN.WINDS ARE ON THE CALM SIDE ANDWE HAVE THAT NORTHERLY ASPECT.HERE IS ANOTHER LOOK ATCUMBERLAND.BEAUTIFUL START.LOOK THAT THE MOON JUST BEAMINGBRIGHT.WINDS CONTINUE TO FILTER IN OUTOF OUR NORTH AND TEMPERATURESARE SLIGHTLY SUPPRESSED.A MIXTURE OF SUN AND CLOUDS.RAIN CHANCES VERY SLOW.WE ARE LOOKING TO SEE A LITTLEACTIVITY AROUND THE CUMBERLANDPLATEAU.EVERYBODY ELSE WILL BE ON THEDRIER SIDE AND EVERYTHING HEATSUP STARTING ON SATURDAY.RAIN CHANCES WILL ALSO INCREASEAND COULD GET A LITTLE STICKYOUT THERE.RIGHT NOW WE ARE ON THE POWEROF FIVE RADAR AND WE WILL STAYTHROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THEDAY WITH THE EXCEPTION TO THEEAST.COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE ANDMcMINNVILLE.LOOK AT THESE TEMPERATURES, 61.66 IN COLUMBIA AND A GOODCHANCE SOME OF US IN THE UPPER50s TOMORROW MORNING.





