Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his temple visit. PM Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver 'mukut' crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. It was presented to him by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on August 5 morning ahead of the mega Ram Temple fest. He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the leaders wore face masks and social distancing was strictly followed. PM Modi then proceeded to pray at the Hanumangarhi temple.
With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet which is over 20 km from the main Ayodhya city, and the site of the new 'Babri' masjid. Some residents express relief at the construction of a temple, while others state that the construction of a mosque would be good, although it won't make any difference in their lives. The stark takeaway from the new site is that the erstwhile dispute is not as emotive an issue here as seen in other places. The reasons could range from the newer generations not being witness to the incidents of the early 1990s when the Babri masjid was illegally demolished, to the fact that given this settlement's distance from the main Ayodhya city, hardly any of the residents ever prayed at the original Babri mosque. Watch the full video for more.
Days ahead of the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Zafaryab Jilani speaks on the status of the construction of a mosque on an alternate piece of land, as awarded by the Supreme Court in its landmark November 2019 judgment. Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid cannot be gifted by any party. He added that if the government had to give a piece of land, then it should have been in main Ayodhya city, instead of a spot 22 km away, which is technically part of the district which was renamed from Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that the Babri side's legal options had been exhausted. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple, marking the beginning of construction at the erstwhile disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari added that he has respect for the 'saints and seers' who are part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which is overseeing the construction of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the temple at a mega ceremony on August 5, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a resident of Chhattisgarh is traversing 800 km to Ayodhya over 10 days to gift soil and water from what he called Ram's maternal home. Mohammad Faiz Khan said that Ram's mother Kaushalya belonged to a village near present-day Raipur. Watch the full video for more.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.
