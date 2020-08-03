Global  
 

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple.

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals.

All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak.

The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

Ayodhya: PM Modi is the leader of five centuries, says Madhya Pradesh CM

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "leader of five centuries" who resolved the..
IndiaTimes
'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' [Video]

'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:24Published
Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

Ayodhya [Video]

Ayodhya

Ayodhya

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:06Published

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada' [Video]

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 35:33Published

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his temple visit. PM Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver 'mukut' crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. It was presented to him by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Modi Reach New [Video]

Modi Reach New

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on August 5 morning ahead of the mega Ram Temple fest. He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the leaders wore face masks and social distancing was strictly followed. PM Modi then proceeded to pray at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple

 Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple..
IndiaTimes

SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry [Video]

SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry

In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

PM Modi performs ‘bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's..
IndiaTimes

Army begins process to grant women officers Permanent Commission

 Last month, the Supreme Court had directed that all eligible women officers should be granted permanent commissions and command posts in the Indian Army.
DNA

Give timely pension, medicine, mask and sanitizers to elderly: SC

 Coming to the aid of millions of elderly who are vulnerable to Covid-19 and live alone, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union and state governments to..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report [Video]

Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report

With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet which is over 20 km from the main Ayodhya city, and the site of the new 'Babri' masjid. Some residents express relief at the construction of a temple, while others state that the construction of a mosque would be good, although it won't make any difference in their lives. The stark takeaway from the new site is that the erstwhile dispute is not as emotive an issue here as seen in other places. The reasons could range from the newer generations not being witness to the incidents of the early 1990s when the Babri masjid was illegally demolished, to the fact that given this settlement's distance from the main Ayodhya city, hardly any of the residents ever prayed at the original Babri mosque. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment [Video]

Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment

Days ahead of the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Zafaryab Jilani speaks on the status of the construction of a mosque on an alternate piece of land, as awarded by the Supreme Court in its landmark November 2019 judgment. Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid cannot be gifted by any party. He added that if the government had to give a piece of land, then it should have been in main Ayodhya city, instead of a spot 22 km away, which is technically part of the district which was renamed from Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that the Babri side's legal options had been exhausted. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple, marking the beginning of construction at the erstwhile disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:52Published
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish' [Video]

Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish'

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari added that he has respect for the 'saints and seers' who are part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which is overseeing the construction of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the temple at a mega ceremony on August 5, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a resident of Chhattisgarh is traversing 800 km to Ayodhya over 10 days to gift soil and water from what he called Ram's maternal home. Mohammad Faiz Khan said that Ram's mother Kaushalya belonged to a village near present-day Raipur. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery [Video]

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery

WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery fromthe Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”. The retailer said it is starting toconsult with staff over plans that could see as many as 1,500 of them losingtheir roles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding' [Video]

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'

Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya [Video]

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published