Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:52s - Published
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast [Video]

Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast

Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital. Morethan 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured, officials said. It is unclearwhat caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire andstruck with the force of an earthquake.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion [Video]

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion

Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast

 The deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which..
New Zealand Herald
[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']] [Video]

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital

The blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut blast: Bike shop owner returns to scene of where he filmed mushroom cloud and blast wave [Video]

Beirut blast: Bike shop owner returns to scene of where he filmed mushroom cloud and blast wave

The Beirut bike shop owner who captured on mobile phone the moment a huge blast rocked the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, has returned to the scene this morning. Karim Sokhn, who..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published
Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital [Video]

Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

The area surrounding Beirut port is left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports. Morning-after footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster' [Video]

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

At least 100 have been killed and thousands injured after two huge explosions, thought to have been caused by chemicals, devastated a large area of the Lebanese capital.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:58Published