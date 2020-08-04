Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast



Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital. Morethan 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured, officials said. It is unclearwhat caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire andstruck with the force of an earthquake.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970