Yoga In The Square Returns
Starting tonight, Yoga In The Square will return in Market Square but there will be plenty of safety precautions in place.
KDKA's Celina Pompeani has all the details on the new, socially-distant yoga.
TribLIVE.com The one-hour outdoor classes at Market Square will be offered free, Wednesdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 5 and run… https://t.co/DEXEcLPdUQ 5 days ago
Michael Luciow RT @billpeduto: 'Yoga in the Square' returns to Downtown Pittsburgh https://t.co/2ppaqNy4Pl 5 days ago
bill peduto 'Yoga in the Square' returns to Downtown Pittsburgh https://t.co/2ppaqNy4Pl 5 days ago
JoAnne Harrop 'Yoga in the Square' returns to Downtown Pittsburgh https://t.co/y4JPZbWaHi 5 days ago
Reopening Colorado: Yoga On The Rocks Returns With Limits On AttendanceYoga on the Rocks is back this summer, with a few guidelines like attendance restrictions for prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Attendance will be limited to a total of 175 participants. Katie..