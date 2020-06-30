Global  
 

Yoga In The Square Returns
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Yoga In The Square Returns

Yoga In The Square Returns

Starting tonight, Yoga In The Square will return in Market Square but there will be plenty of safety precautions in place.

KDKA's Celina Pompeani has all the details on the new, socially-distant yoga.

