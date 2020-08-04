Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview



Many reporters who interview US President Donald Trump have no interest in challenging him when he utters untruths or factual errors. But even if they do, Trump can defeat them by saying something dishonest, then quickly moving on to other untruths before the interviewer reacts. However, in an interview with the president on Monday, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan revealed the magic words that held Trump's feet to the fire. They are: Who? What? How? And...No.

