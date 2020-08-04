Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
ShowBiz Minute: Young, Jay-Z, MulanNeil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes; Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn's LIU to launch new school; Disney to release 'Mulan' on..
USATODAY.com
Jonathan Swan Australian journalist
Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie reporter's viral Donald Trump interview sparks hundreds of memesA respected Aussie reporter's excruciating interview with US President Donald Trump has gone viral and is producing hundreds of memes.Trump sat down with Axios's..
New Zealand Herald
Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian reporter Jonathan Swan corners Donald Trump on pandemicSometimes it is practically impossible to distil Donald Trump's public appearances into coherent, easily digestible news stories.That was the case back in June,..
New Zealand Herald
Axios (website) American news and information website
Donald Trump repeats baffling Ghislaine Maxwell comment during Axios interviewMost of the reaction to Donald Trump's wild interview with Axios has focused on what he said about coronavirus, and for good reason.Trump claimed the virus "is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death tollIn a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources