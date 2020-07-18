Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers.
Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father.
In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced.
The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.
The letter at the centre of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with aBritish newspaper detailed her intimate “thoughts and feelings” about herfather’s health and their relationship. The duchess is bringing legal actionagainst Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to herfather Thomas Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday. The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy. “This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.
Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May. Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father. Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly. But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.