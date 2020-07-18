Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret

Duchess of Sussex wins bid to keep friends’ identities secret

The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court bid to keep secret the identitiesof five friends who gave an anonymous interview to a US magazine, in thelatest stage of her legal action against Associated Newspapers.

Meghan issuing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a “private and confidential”handwritten letter she sent to her father.

In the People article, published inFebruary last year, the friends spoke out against the bullying Meghan said shehas faced.

The duchess, 39, says her friends gave the interview without herknowledge, and denies a claim made by the newspaper group that she “caused orpermitted” the article to be published.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

DMG Media London-based publisher of national newspapers and news websites

Meghan Markle wins court battle to keep friends' identities secret

 Duchess of Sussex suing Associated Newspapers over article that reproduced 'private and confidential' letter she sent to estranged father
Independent

Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

 LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a London court on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain..
WorldNews
Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’ [Video]

Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

The letter at the centre of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with aBritish newspaper detailed her intimate “thoughts and feelings” about herfather’s health and their relationship. The duchess is bringing legal actionagainst Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to herfather Thomas Markle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues [Video]

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues

The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday. The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy. “This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan allowed to keep friends' identities secret

 A judge rules the identities of the five, who spoke to a US magazine about her, should be protected.
BBC News
Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday [Video]

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39. A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the words “Wishing The Duchess of Sussexa very happy birthday!”, and a similar sentiment was expressed on the Duke andDuchess of Cambridge’s account.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published

Sweet royal tributes amid family furore

 Members of the royal family have wished Meghan Markle happy birthday in sweet tributes amid a public stoush over the latest royal biography. ......
WorldNews

MailOnline Website of the British newspapers the 'Daily Mail' and 'The Mail on Sunday'


The Mail on Sunday British conservative newspaper

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing! [Video]

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!

Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May. Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father. Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly. But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ruling due in latest stage of Meghan’s legal action against British newspaper

The High Court is to give its ruling on a bid by the Duchess of Sussex to keep secret the identities...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Meghan awaits ruling in court bid to prevent friends’ identities being revealed

The Duchess of Sussex is awaiting a High Court ruling on a bid to keep secret the identities of five...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Meghan Markle Turns 39 [Video]

Meghan Markle Turns 39

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review [Video]

Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review

Ahead of the Duchess of Sussex 39th birthday, we take a look at her year inreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published