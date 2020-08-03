‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site.

“A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times.

PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony.

Watch the full video for more details.