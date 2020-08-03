‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.
Days ahead of the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Zafaryab Jilani speaks on the status of the construction of a mosque on an alternate piece of land, as awarded by the Supreme Court in its landmark November 2019 judgment. Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid cannot be gifted by any party. He added that if the government had to give a piece of land, then it should have been in main Ayodhya city, instead of a spot 22 km away, which is technically part of the district which was renamed from Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that the Babri side's legal options had been exhausted. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple, marking the beginning of construction at the erstwhile disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation." "Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai. Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai. Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.