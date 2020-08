Child's doll found amongst rubble and multi-storey building hollowed out by Beirut blast

A child's doll was found amongst the rubble on a road as a citizen explored the ruins left behind by the blast that shook Beirut on August 4.

Powerful footage filmed on August 5 shows the doll lying on the ground surrounded by debris ripped from the nearby buildings.

The Skyline tower in the neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael is also shown completely hollowed out by the explosion which left hundreds of building destroyed across Lebanon's capital.