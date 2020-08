Massive fire on Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina caused by Hurricane Isaias

The eye of Hurricane Isaias arrived onshore at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, at around 11:00 pm on Monday (August 3), sparking a series of structure fires.

Footage filmed by Ashley O'Neal shows strong winds and the night sky lit orange with fire.

According to local media, there were four fires on Driftwood Drive and another on East 4th Street.

The extent of the damage remains unclear.