Sony’s TriStar Pictures wins bid for Whitney Houston biopic
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won a highly contested bid for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, a biopic about the life of singer Whitney Houston.

Sony to Release Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

A new Whitney Houston biopic is coming. Sony and TriStar Pictures won a bidding war for I Wanna Dance...
Just Jared - Published


