Sony’s TriStar Pictures wins bid for Whitney Houston biopic

Rock Hall Of Fame To Televise 2020 Induction Ceremony



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced the 2020 induction ceremony will be televised. The foundation said it will replace its annual live induction ceremony with an exclusive HBO special. This year's Hall of Fame inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, and Whitney Houston. According to CNN, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex will also be honored. The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max at 8 p.m. on November 7.

