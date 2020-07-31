Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked'

Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked'

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' brother Vance has defended his sister and claimed she is "being viciously attacked".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to quit to ‘recover her personal brand’ as her show is investigated for ‘toxic workplace culture’

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to quit The Ellen DeGeneres Show to “recover her personal brand”...
PinkNews - Published

More 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Employees Come Forward with Allegations of Sexual Misconduct in the Office

Just hours after Ellen DeGeneres spoke out about recent allegations from former employees of The...
Just Jared - Published

Ellen DeGeneres considering leaving talk show amid toxic work culture claims, investigation: report

Ellen DeGeneres may be ready to say goodbye to her namesake talk show as an investigation into toxic...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims [Video]

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims

Katy Perry has come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres, according to HuffPost. Perry is defending her against claims about the daytime talk show host. Katy Perry tweeted that she’d “only ever had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Feels 'Betrayed' By Staff Speaking Out [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Feels 'Betrayed' By Staff Speaking Out

ET Canada has the latest updates following the ongoing controversy surrounding toxic work environment claims at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', including reports the daytime star "wants out" of her..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09Published