Ellen DeGeneres' brother claims she is 'being viciously attacked'
Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' brother Vance has defended his sister and claimed she is "being viciously attacked".
Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace ClaimsKaty Perry has come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres, according to HuffPost.
Perry is defending her against claims about the daytime talk show host.
Katy Perry tweeted that she’d “only ever had..
Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneresKevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Feels 'Betrayed' By Staff Speaking OutET Canada has the latest updates following the ongoing controversy surrounding toxic work environment claims at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', including reports the daytime star "wants out" of her..