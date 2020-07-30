Global  
 

horse shows canceled
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
horse shows canceled
coronavruis does it at horse park
Several big annual horse shows at the kentucky horse park are canceled this year after several people tested positive at other shows.

Kentucky horse shows l-l-c says pony finals...the bluegrass festival...k-h-j-a and 2020 usef junior hunter east coast national championship all won't happen this year.

It comes after at least seven people...all associated with one barn... tested positive after attending the kentucky summer festival at the horse park.

