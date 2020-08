Kashmir: a year after special status was revoked | August 5 anniversary | Oneindia News

August 5, 2020, is the first year anniversary of sweeping changes that were brought in the erstwhile sate of Jammu and Kashmir.

One year on, curfew has been imposed in the Valley again to clamp down on protests by 'Pak-sponsored' groups and to ensure peace prevails.

Two laws passed in quick succession in the Parliament changed history in Kashmir in 2019 - the bifurcation of the state & the revocation of its special status and special rights to its people.

#Kashmir #Article370 #August5