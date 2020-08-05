hiker falls off a cliff

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

New for you this morning-- a hiker is okay... after falling off the side of a cliff.

Powell county search and rescue shared these photos..

After they helped rescue cameron shepherd..

The rescue says shepherd was gathering firewood near the cliff line..

When he went over the edge.

It says shepherd slid down..finally able to grab a shrub..

But then the branches broke.

He was able to grab another shrub..near an indention allowing himo st call 911.

The rescue says it would have been a 200 foot fall to the bottom..

Crews say other than several scrapes and scratches..

Shepherd is okay..

They say he now plans to join the rescue team.

