Trump campaign sues Nevada
President Donald Trump's campaign has sued the state of Nevada over a new bill that expands mail-in voting for the 2020 general elections.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN MAIL IN VOTING."HUNDREDS SHOWED UP OUTSIDE THEGRANT SAWYER BUILDING-- TOVOICE THEIR FRUSTRATION WITHNEVADA'S PLAN TO HOLD THENOVEMBER ELECTION BY MAIL.MANY WHO PROTESTED LAST NIGHTWERE TRUMP SUPPORTERS--CLAIMING THIS IS AN ATTEMPT BYDEMOCRATS TO STEAL THEELECTION.THE PRESIDENT ALSO BLASTING THEMOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA-- SAYINGTHIS WILL INCREASE VOTER FRAUD.BUT THE NEVADA SECRETARY OFSTATE SAYS - THOSE CLAIMS AREBASELESS-- AND ABSENTEE VOTINGHAS BEEN AVAILABLE IN OUR STATEFOR DECADES.PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS PROMISED ALAWSUIT TO BLOCK THE NEW LAW--OVERNIGHT WE LEARNED HISCAMPAIGN FILED THAT LAWSUIT---WE'VE REACHED OUT TO HISCAMPAIGN FOR COMMENT BUT HAVENOT HEARD BACK.DISTANCE LEARNING POSESCHALLENGES FOR STUDENTS,





