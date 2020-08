Nadal rules out defending US Open title Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Nadal rules out defending US Open title Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal has ruled out playing in this year's competition over coronavirus fears. 0

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 14 hours ago