Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 1 Data Shows Promise

A third US company has released research data showing its coronavirus vaccine is safe and elicits an immune response.

According to CNN, Novavax, Inc.

Released Phase 1 results on Tuesday.

The data shows that after two doses of the vaccine, participants developed neutralizing antibodies.

The antibodies developed were four times higher than those developed by people who had recovered from Covid-19.

The vaccine also induced a response from T-cells, a type of immune cell.