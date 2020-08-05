Majority of Americans Side With Trump’s Immigration Stance When It Comes to COVID-19 Prevention Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Majority of Americans Side With Trump’s Immigration Stance When It Comes to COVID-19 Prevention More Americans are siding with President Trump when it comes to immigration, well if it’s done as a way to halt the spread of coronavirus that is. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend