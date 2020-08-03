Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city.

The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after a long battle withdementia.

Among those attending the requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral inLondonderry were Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach MichealMartin.

They were joined by Northern Irish party leaders from across thepolitical divides.