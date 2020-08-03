Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Global  
 

Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city.

The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after a long battle withdementia.

Among those attending the requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral inLondonderry were Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach MichealMartin.

They were joined by Northern Irish party leaders from across thepolitical divides.

John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’ [Video]

John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’

Messages from former US president Bill Clinton, The Pope and the Dalai Llamawere read out at the funeral of John Hume.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
John Hume’s body makes final journey home [Video]

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles across the Irish border to StEugene’s Cathedral in the city ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King [Video]

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83

 LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away [Video]

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

