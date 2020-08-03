Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles across the Irish border to StEugene’s Cathedral in the city ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.
Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”
John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.
Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.
