Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party
Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announcesFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today
Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry
Images of packed pubs 'made me want to cry', says Nicola SturgeonScottish first minister warns restrictions could be re-imposed if virus returns in earnest
Aberdeen Third most populous city of Scotland
Kent goal gives Rangers opening-day win at AberdeenRangers start the Scottish Premiership season with a comfortable win over Aberdeen thanks to Ryan Kent's first-half goal.
