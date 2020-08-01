Global  
 

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in theoutbreak.

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
Independent
Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry [Video]

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

Images of packed pubs 'made me want to cry', says Nicola Sturgeon

 Scottish first minister warns restrictions could be re-imposed if virus returns in earnest
Independent

Coronavirus: Cluster spread prompts Aberdeen lockdown

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says travel...
BBC Local News - Published

Packed queues at Aberdeen bar days after coronavirus outbreak at city boozer

Packed queues at Aberdeen bar days after coronavirus outbreak at city boozer The crowd at the Soul Bar comes after Aberdeen's Hawthorn Bar was linked to a cluster of 13...
Daily Record - Published


