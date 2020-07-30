Global  
 

John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’
John Hume 'made peace visible during darkest moments'

John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’

Messages from former US president Bill Clinton, The Pope and the Dalai Llamawere read out at the funeral of John Hume.

Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral [Video]

Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city. The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after a long battle withdementia. Among those attending the requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral inLondonderry were Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach MichealMartin. They were joined by Northern Irish party leaders from across thepolitical divides.

John Hume’s body makes final journey home [Video]

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles across the Irish border to StEugene’s Cathedral in the city ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King [Video]

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”

