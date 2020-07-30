John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland
Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
John Hume’s body makes final journey home
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Department of Homeland Security should be dismantled, former national security official saysThere have been growing calls to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, as the Trump administration deploys federal agents to crack down on crime...
CBS News
These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting(CNN)The contrast could not have been more jarring. In Atlanta, three of America's four living ex-presidents -- two Democrats and one Republican -- joined in..
WorldNews
Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along..
WorldNews
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this