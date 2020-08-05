Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless

A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored, insecurely, at a warehouse.

The explosion is under investigation.

Rescue workers in Lebanon are searching for more than a hundred people who are missing after a huge explosion devastated the port area of the capital Beirut on Tuesday.

The Governor of Beirut has said that 300,000 people have been left homeless after an enormous explosion tore across the city.