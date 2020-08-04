Sunken AAV Found Off San Clemente Island With Remains Of Missing Marines
An amphibious assault vehicle which sank last week during a training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island was located in an underwater search Monday.
The remains of seven missing Marines and a sailor were inside of it.
