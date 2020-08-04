Global  
 

Sunken AAV Found Off San Clemente Island With Remains Of Missing Marines
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Sunken AAV Found Off San Clemente Island With Remains Of Missing Marines

Sunken AAV Found Off San Clemente Island With Remains Of Missing Marines

An amphibious assault vehicle which sank last week during a training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island was located in an underwater search Monday.

The remains of seven missing Marines and a sailor were inside of it.

