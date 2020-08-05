Prince William and Kate win at amusement arcade

Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn