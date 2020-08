Startups launched during pandemic learn to thrive

STARTING A BUSINESS ISDIFFICULT DURING (ANY TIMEAMID THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THEDIFFICULTY LEVEL IS (RAISED18:06-18:17 - "IT'S DEFINITELYCAUSED ME TO RUN MY BUSINESSVERY LEAN, LOOK FOR DIFFERENTTYPES OF RESOURCES THAT ARENOT READILY AVAILABLE NOWSINCE THE BEGINNING OF THEPANDEMIC." THIS HOLDSESPECIALLY TRUE FOR DERIONWOODS THE CO-FOUNDER OFWINDMEAL A BUSINESS AIMED ATDELIVERING PRODUCE STRAIGHTFROM THE HANDS OF FARMERS TOLOCAL RESTAURANTS 20:33-20:39- "THE FARMERS MARKETATTENDANCE WAS LOWERING SO IWAS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHATI COULD DO TO HELP LOCALFARMERS." DERION STARTED HISBUSINESS IN JANUARY JUSTBEFORE THE PANDEMIC RAMPED UPIN THE U-S HE'S BEEN ABLE TOCONTINUE DEVELOPMENT WITH HELPFROM STARTUP TUCSON 3:37-3:40- "SOME OF OUR TUCSONBUSINESSES ARE REALLYSTRUGGLING RIGHT NOW." LIZPOCOCK IS THE C-E-O OF STARTUPTUCSON SHE AND HER TEAMSTARTED THE ECOSYSTEM GUIDEMEANT TO HELP ENTREPRENEURSWHO NEEDED GUIDANCE BUTCOULDN'T GET IT IN PERSONBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC1:27-1:44 - "THE GUIDE ISREALLY MEANT TO HELP STARTUPSAND FOUNDERS UNDERSTAND,DEPENDING WHERE THEY ARE INTHEIR BUSINESS WHERE THEY CANFIND CO- WORKING, WHO CAN HELPTHEM IN THEIR TRAINING, WHOCAN HELP THEM WITH MENTORSHIP,WHO CAN HELP WITH FUNDRAISING,WHEN SHOULD THEY JOIN CERTAINMEMBER ORGANIZATIONS." IT'S ATOOL ERICA YVGNE - THE FOUNDEROF BRALESSLY - HAS REALLY HADTO RELY ON TO TRY AN BRING INMORE BUSINESS 12:37-12:44 - "ICAN'T GO OUT AND DO IN PERSONEVENTS, POP-UPS, FAIRS, ALL OFTHAT JUST TO GET MY NAME OUT."ERICA SAYS BRINGING IN(VIRTUAL INTERACTION OPTIONSHAS HELPED HER BUSINESSCONTINUE TO GROW, DESPITE THEPANDEMIC.

