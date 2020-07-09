Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wesley Streete found guilty of rape and murder of friend Keeley Bunker
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Wesley Streete found guilty of rape and murder of friend Keeley Bunker

Wesley Streete found guilty of rape and murder of friend Keeley Bunker

Wesley Streete has been found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the 2019 rapeand murder of Keeley Bunker.

The court heard that Keeley had “trusted” herkiller to walk her home safe, given that they were childhood friends.

Thecourt was shown CCTV and bodycam footage of the night Keeling died, onSeptember 19, when Streete travelled to Birmingham and met his victim on anight out, and later, when he is arrested and lies to police about hisknowledge of her death.

He repeatedly lied about what had happened to 20-year-old Ms Bunker as they returned to their hometown of Tamworth, changing hisaccount at least four times before trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Streeteinitially claimed to have left Ms Bunker to walk home alone, before lateralleging he “accidentally killed her” during consensual sex in Wigginton Park.Ms Bunker’s uncle Jason Brown discovered her partially submerged body during amassive search effort.

The jury, returning verdicts on Wednesday, convictedStreete in just over eight hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Birmingham, Alabama Birmingham, Alabama Most populous city in Alabama, United States

Five hurt as shots fired into Birmingham street party crowd

 Three men and two women were injured as a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in Birmingham.
BBC News

Birmingham tornado 15 years on: 'A scene of total devastation'

 People in Birmingham remember the impact of a tornado that tore through the city 15 years ago.
BBC News
Passengers from Spain arrive in Birmingham [Video]

Passengers from Spain arrive in Birmingham

Passengers from Barcelona, Ibiza, Mallorca and Alicante arrive at BirminghamAirport on Monday, after the UK Government imposed coronavirus travelrestrictions for Spain on Saturday and announced 14-day quarantine rules fortravellers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores [Video]

John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores

John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and St Pancras.It said the eight shops were already “financially challenged” before the coronavirus pandemic, which has ramped up the shift towards online shopping.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Closed-circuit television Closed-circuit television Use of video cameras to transmit a signal to a specific place on a limited set of monitors

Lancashire PC charged over assault shared on social media

 PC Saul Hignett is accused of common assault over an arrest captured on CCTV and shared online.
BBC News
Caught on camera: Man robbed of scooty at gunpoint in Delhi's Shahdara [Video]

Caught on camera: Man robbed of scooty at gunpoint in Delhi's Shahdara

In a shocking incident from the capital, a man was robbed of his scooty in Shahdara by gun toting criminals. The incident, which has been captured on CCTV, shows the masked criminals on a bike, surrounding the man and threatening him at gunpoint to let go of his scooty and his bag. The victim can be seen nervously giving in to the demands of the gun wielding criminals. The criminals then scoot off from the area with one of them keeping his gun pointed at the victim. The incident happened at around 6 pm on 27th of July. Police have started a probe and are looking into the CCTV visuals for any clues that could help them identify the robbers. The incident in the capital has sent shockwaves and questions are being raised about the law and order situation in the capital. The complete lack of fear of the law witnessed in the robbery raises questions that the Delhi police will need to answer urgently. Watch the full video to see how the incident played out.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Major accident averted after water pipeline bursts in Jodhpur [Video]

Watch: Major accident averted after water pipeline bursts in Jodhpur

A water pipeline burst out from road at Jodhpur's Ratanada. The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage. No casualties have been reported. A car driver reacted in fraction of a second and saved his life. The incident halted traffic on the road.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wesley Streete tells Keeley Bunker murder trial he 'had to lie' over her death

Wesley Streete tells Keeley Bunker murder trial he 'had to lie' over her death Streete, of no fixed address, denies the rape and murder of Keeley Bunker, 20, in Tamworth after they...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Keeley Bunker: Man guilty of rape and murder of childhood friend

Wesley Streete was also convicted of sexual offences relating to other female victims.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

samuelwright961

samuelwright96 RT @StaffsPolice: BREAKING: 20yo Wesley Streete has been found guilty of the rape and murder of 20yo Keeley Bunker in Tamworth in September… 1 minute ago

ATrumpest

tRumPEST (@ 🏠)aka Brian RT @KenobiCheated: Shocking how often it's someone they know. Condolences to the family. Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhoo… 13 minutes ago

EagleJack7

Jack RT @Grego81920578: Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhood friend who 'trusted' him https://t.co/Z45IU5GMk7 32 minutes ago

Grego81920578

Scipio Africanus Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhood friend who 'trusted' him https://t.co/Z45IU5GMk7 38 minutes ago

Law_Order_Fan

law&orderfan Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhood friend who 'trusted' him https://t.co/14iIUpScLZ via @YahooNews… https://t.co/902wgiTr1x 45 minutes ago

freeradionews

Free Radio News A man's been found guilty of rape and murder after the death of 20yo Keeley Bunker in #Tamworth last year. 20 yo W… https://t.co/DzQ89dENzi 50 minutes ago

Fireonall

Donny C RT @GrandDabney: Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhood friend who 'trusted' him https://t.co/44LajkKCDI 55 minutes ago

frankjrojas1

frank j rojas Man found guilty of raping and murdering childhood friend who 'trusted' him https://t.co/inRZl0sXUX via @Yahoo We… https://t.co/enpmcrXtxH 55 minutes ago