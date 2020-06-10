Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he hasonly a month to fix the test and trace programme to prevent a resurgence inoutbreaks.

“We were promised a world-beating system, we haven’t got it.

Sowe’re saying to the Government very clearly today, time is running out,” SirKeir said during a visit to Stoke.