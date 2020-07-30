Who is Karen Bass,
Potential Biden VP Pick?
With the announcement of Joe Biden’s
running mate looming, Bass has
become one of the top contenders.
Here’s a closer look at the California representative and potential vice presidential candidate.
She got her start as an activist in Los Angeles,
where she co-founded the Community Coalition
to fight addiction, crime and poverty.
Her California State Assembly seat made her the
first Black woman to lead a state assembly as speaker
before being elected to Congress in 2011.
She has been the head of
the Congressional Black
Caucus since 2018.
Bass was tasked with writing the police
reform bill, for which she was praised
for her collaborative, inclusive approach.