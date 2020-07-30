Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?

Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?

Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?

With the announcement of Joe Biden’s running mate looming, Bass has become one of the top contenders.

Here’s a closer look at the California representative and potential vice presidential candidate.

She got her start as an activist in Los Angeles, where she co-founded the Community Coalition to fight addiction, crime and poverty.

Her California State Assembly seat made her the first Black woman to lead a state assembly as speaker before being elected to Congress in 2011.

She has been the head of the Congressional Black Caucus since 2018.

Bass was tasked with writing the police reform bill, for which she was praised for her collaborative, inclusive approach.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Karen Bass, A Potential Biden VP Pick, Praised Scientology At Church Opening In 2010

'The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Joe Biden's Potential Running Mate: Who Is Karen Bass?

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass is a potential running mate for Joe Biden. Her background...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Rep. Karen Bass Is On The Short List To Be Joe Biden's Running Mate

NPR's David Greene talks to Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a potential vice presidential pick, about...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

Kacy10000

PistolWhipped RT @TimMurtaugh: Amazing to think that Joe Biden vetted this potential VP pick and she still made it onto his short list. Perfect illustra… 2 minutes ago

sodagrrl

Baby It's Covid Outside 🐦 Potential Biden VP pick Karen Bass praised Scientology at church opening https://t.co/yfhuDiHA1t via @BIZPACReview 3 minutes ago

MMNewzz

MMNewzz Rubio Unloads On Potential Biden VP Karen Bass: Would Be ‘Highest-Ranking Castro Sympathizer In The History Of The… https://t.co/qxL5XP2E3i 6 minutes ago

Tunnelcat2

❌❌T-Cat ✝️🇺🇸💪🏼 RT @CurtisHebert: Bass will try to deflect from her being a Castro loving Communist. She will lie to America and expect everyone to believe… 7 minutes ago

dholder1959

Daniel Holder RT @realDailyWire: Rubio Unloads On Potential Biden VP Karen Bass: Would Be ‘Highest-Ranking Castro Sympathizer In The History Of The Unite… 7 minutes ago

Zoom81

❌Zoom🎰 RT @peterjhasson: Karen Bass, a potential Biden VP pick, described a top Communist Party USA official as her "mentor" https://t.co/anbz0HE… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender [Video]

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch [Video]

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day. CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week. The women who are his top..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List [Video]

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published