'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:59Published
Less militancy, more progress: Here's how Jammu & Kashmir changed in one year since Article 370 abrogationOn August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the..
DNA
Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician
'Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi': Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi PujanHours before Bhoomi Pujan, Owaisi has again made a controversial remark on the construction of the temple and called it appeasement of the minority community.
DNA
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram templeTelangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in..
IndiaTimes
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:21Published
Social distancing, wearing masks is 'maryada' at present, says PM at Ram temple eventPM Modi on Wednesday recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by Covid-19 and..
IndiaTimes
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'
IndiaTimes
Hindutva Political concept (type of Hindu nationalism)
PM arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram templeThe ground-breaking ceremony by PM Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of Hindutva movement leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being..
IndiaTimes
Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India
Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrationsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources