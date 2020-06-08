Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:29s - Published
'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out.

Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by attending the ceremony in his official capacity.

He further added that this is a victory for Hindutva and the secular tenet of the constitution has been violated.

Mocking PM Modi's 'India is emotional' remark, the AIMIM leader said that he is also emotional as he believes in the equality of all citizens and believes a mosque stood in the spot for the last 450 years.

Owaisi further alleged that BJP and RSS cadres had demolished the Babri mosque and lied to the Supreme Court.

Owaisi had objected to  PM Modi attending the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier as well.

PM Modi during his speech in Ayodhya said that Lord Ram is all about unity & love and also added that the temple will inspire people of many generations.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington [Video]

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington

Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest [Video]

'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to spread 'Ram's message' across the country and the world. Claiming that the Mandir movement should never have been politicised, Bansal hoped that 'Ram's critics find enlightenment now'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 10:59Published

Less militancy, more progress: Here's how Jammu & Kashmir changed in one year since Article 370 abrogation

 On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the..
DNA

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

'Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi': Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

 Hours before Bhoomi Pujan, Owaisi has again made a controversial remark on the construction of the temple and called it appeasement of the minority community.
DNA

Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple

 Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in..
IndiaTimes

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective' [Video]

Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'

Author Amish Tripathi commented on the grand ceremony of 'bhumi pujan' and foundation laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called it an 'emotional moment from a civilisational perspective', calling India one of the few ancient civilisational states currently in existence, apart from China and Japan. Responding to critics who feel that resources would be better spent on improving healthcare and the economy instead of building a temple, he said that states focused solely on material wealth are unstable, and there is a need to ensure comprehensive development. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:21Published

Social distancing, wearing masks is 'maryada' at present, says PM at Ram temple event

 PM Modi on Wednesday recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by Covid-19 and..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India


Hindutva Political concept (type of Hindu nationalism)

PM arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

 The ground-breaking ceremony by PM Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of Hindutva movement leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being..
IndiaTimes

Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India

Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrations

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi [Video]

Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 08 said that Central Government should tell the country what talks going on between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army. "Our Army and PLA are talking to each other. Central Govt should tell the country what they are talking to the Chinese. Why are they embarrassed and maintaining silence? Can they tell us whether the Chinese military has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh," said Owasi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
PM Modi leads temple ceremony at divisive holy site [Video]

PM Modi leads temple ceremony at divisive holy site

The India PM laid a symbolic stone for a Hindu temple on a site long disputed between Muslims and Hindus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:21Published
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:06Published