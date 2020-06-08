'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out.

Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by attending the ceremony in his official capacity.

He further added that this is a victory for Hindutva and the secular tenet of the constitution has been violated.

Mocking PM Modi's 'India is emotional' remark, the AIMIM leader said that he is also emotional as he believes in the equality of all citizens and believes a mosque stood in the spot for the last 450 years.

Owaisi further alleged that BJP and RSS cadres had demolished the Babri mosque and lied to the Supreme Court.

Owaisi had objected to PM Modi attending the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier as well.

PM Modi during his speech in Ayodhya said that Lord Ram is all about unity & love and also added that the temple will inspire people of many generations.

