Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri Amendment 2 Passes (8-5-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Missouri Amendment 2 Passes (8-5-20)
Missouri Amendment 2 Passes (8-5-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tax.

A statewide question on the ballot for voters of both parties was amendment two, which would expand medicaid in the state and make it available to more missourians.

100 percent of the precincts have now reported in a change from last night-- voters passing amendment two.

The yes votes winning 53-47 percent, or about 82,000 votes so far..

This is a measure that's already passed in 38 states and has been available for several years, but to this point, missouri has




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Missouri Medicaid expansion close race with 75% reporting [Video]

Missouri Medicaid expansion close race with 75% reporting

The results for a vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri remained a close race Tuesday night.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters [Video]

Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters

A Missouri couple made headlines when they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns at protesters outside their mansion. Now, CNN reports the Patricia and Mark McCloskey have been charged with the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Missouri voters weighing arguments for, against proposed Medicaid expansion [Video]

Missouri voters weighing arguments for, against proposed Medicaid expansion

Money is a hot-button issue in the debate over the proposed constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid in Missouri, which is Amendment 2 on the Aug. 4 ballot.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:20Published