Missouri Amendment 2 Passes (8-5-20)

Tax.

A statewide question on the ballot for voters of both parties was amendment two, which would expand medicaid in the state and make it available to more missourians.

100 percent of the precincts have now reported in a change from last night-- voters passing amendment two.

The yes votes winning 53-47 percent, or about 82,000 votes so far..

This is a measure that's already passed in 38 states and has been available for several years, but to this point, missouri has