Disney's Market Value Jumps $21-Billion

Disney stock jumped as much as 10% on Wednesday.

The increase added more than $21 billion to the entertainment giant's market capitalization.

Investors celebrated the news that Disney Plus has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in its first nine months.

Pandemic-related closures of theme parks, stores, and cinemas hammered its business, dropping its revenue 42% last quarter.

Lower revenues and $5 billion in restructuring and impairment charges translated into a $4.5 billion net loss last quarter.