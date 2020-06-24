Global  
 

Disney's Market Value Jumps $21-Billion
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Disney stock jumped as much as 10% on Wednesday.

The increase added more than $21 billion to the entertainment giant's market capitalization.

Investors celebrated the news that Disney Plus has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in its first nine months.

Pandemic-related closures of theme parks, stores, and cinemas hammered its business, dropping its revenue 42% last quarter.

Lower revenues and $5 billion in restructuring and impairment charges translated into a $4.5 billion net loss last quarter.

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Disney's market value soars by $21 billion after Disney Plus hits 60 million subscribers… https://t.co/MoEWDfUMTb 38 minutes ago


