Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Beirut explosion: What do we know?A devastating explosion in Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and injured thousands.
BBC News
Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital
Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital
French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosionPARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal
France marks Bastille Day with scaled-down military parade
Michel Aoun Lebanese politician
Lebanon president warns of deep political divisions
Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon
Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction
Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capitalDubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
The Conversation: What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?COMMENT: The Lebanese capital Beirut was rocked on Tuesday evening local time by an explosion that has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.The..
New Zealand Herald
Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM
