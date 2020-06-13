Global  
 

Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Sony's TriStar Pictures have acquired the rights to the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

