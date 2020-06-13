Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Bang Media - Duration: 01:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Sony's TriStar Pictures have acquired the rights to the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sony to Release Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' A new Whitney Houston biopic is coming. Sony and TriStar Pictures won a bidding war for I Wanna Dance...

Just Jared - Published 16 hours ago







Tweets about this