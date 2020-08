'Brentford can find new stars if players leave' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:05s - Published 13 seconds ago 'Brentford can find new stars if players leave' Former Brentford striker Marcus Gayle says he has 'full confidence' the club can replace any top players who may be sold this summer after Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League. 0

