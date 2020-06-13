Sony acquire rights to upcoming Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Sony's TriStar Pictures have acquired the rights to the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.
Sony’s TriStar Pictures wins bid for Whitney Houston biopicSony’s TriStar Pictures has won a highly contested bid for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, a biopic about the life of singer Whitney Houston.
