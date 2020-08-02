Global  
 

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s
Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter

Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter.

Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours.

He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait.

He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple.

Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function.

A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

