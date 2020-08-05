Debate Over Wind Energy in Posey County Continues

The battle over wind energy here in posey county continues - one southern indiana mother - says the commissions top priority should be protecting the tri-states doppler!

"in 2017 we had a tornado that came through posey county" that tornado ripped through the community causing destruction - "the thought of losing that advance warning, or losing our doppler during sever weather that is just unreal to me" chicago based r- w-e - an energy company has provided posey county commissioners plans to sub lease property in the area - their goal - to bring wind energy like this - to southern indiana - "i just want to make sure that the project is safe, and not only our people are safe but the people in other communities are safe too" if that project is approved, it would still be a few years before you would see those wind mills here in posey and gibson county - and according to developers - between 74 and 144 wind mills could be coming to the tri-state- "having wind turbines in gibson or posey county could really cause a threat to our doppler radar" tuesday commissioners voted to hear more evidence on the proposed wind ordinance.

"the commissioners are recommending that we include that no wind turbine be included in the in the no-build, mitigation or consolation zone so that will better protect our doppler" the amendment would not allow r-w-e or any other energy company to place wind turbines within so many miles of the radar site - located in owensville - the national weather service in paducah says if the rotating wind turbine blades are placed to close to the doppler - the interference can damage the radar receiver hardware - sending meteorologists inaccurate information - .

"today was a great day the commission passed a motion to amend the ordinance to better protect the doppler" the conversation surrounding wind energy will continue here in posey county at the commissions next meeting, in two weeks, reporting in mount vernon tyler druin 44news.

