20th Annual Chalk Walk continues with some changes for COVID-19

The 20th annual fort wayne museum of art's chalk walk may have looked different this year due to covid-19, but that didn't stop the creativity!fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke to a few contestants who grabbed their chalk to make something beautiful.

"spread joy..."the pandemic may have changed the way fort wayne residents get together, but its didn't stop the show.

The chalk walk, which was inspired by italian street artists from the 16th century could be found right here in the summit city.sammie vance decided to get her chalk out and create something that would bring her family together."especially through this time you have to stay positive and you sometimes need a buddy.

So this buddy bench is a way to stay positive."

Her mom, heidi vance says shes happy with the way the buddy seat came out and proud of her little artist.

"to be able to share and bring it to life a whole new way.

It's on the ground but it looks like you can sit on it!

It brings awarness to what it means and what it can be."not too far way, little olivia love created something that was outta this world.love says it was incredible to see her vision come to life!"i really like space and because it's so thought i could do space.

Families from all over fort wayne gathered to turn an ordinary sidewalk into a special canvas of community.

Maya says, her goal was to paint a picture of inclusion and acceptance for all backgrounds."i just just thinking of black lives matter and thinking of how we can be together.

I want them to know that everything and everyone is special in their own way."

Ashley stoneburner of the fort wayne museum of art says she was overwhelmed with gratitude that the event was a success!

"we're ecstatic that over 300 people submit their art on the gallery and currently we're working with the public art's commission to select the winners of each category and announce those tomorrow."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

