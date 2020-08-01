Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 46,364
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 46,364

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 46,364

The Government said 46,364 people had died in hospitals, care homes and thewider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm onTuesday, up by 65 from the day before.

Separate figures published by the UK’sstatistics agencies show there have now been 56,600 deaths registered in theUK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

