All The Devices From Samsung Unpacked; Internet Socialite Jake Paul | Digital Trends Live 8.5.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago All The Devices From Samsung Unpacked; Internet Socialite Jake Paul | Digital Trends Live 8.5.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by internet personality Jake Paul to discuss his upcoming influencer boxing match with ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and the Triller vidoe app; Financial Advisor Winnie Sun discusses the next round of federal stimulus and what you should be doing with your 401K; Then it's TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture, with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh; In the news: Samsung held it's Unpacked event and unvieled the Note 20, Fold 2, Buds Live, Watch 3 and Tab S7; Instagram officially oppened up Reels, the competitive service to TikTok; Disney+ will be bringing Mulan straight to VOD but at $30 just to rent it. 0

