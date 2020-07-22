Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All The Devices From Samsung Unpacked; Internet Socialite Jake Paul | Digital Trends Live 8.5.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
All The Devices From Samsung Unpacked; Internet Socialite Jake Paul | Digital Trends Live 8.5.20

All The Devices From Samsung Unpacked; Internet Socialite Jake Paul | Digital Trends Live 8.5.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by internet personality Jake Paul to discuss his upcoming influencer boxing match with ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and the Triller vidoe app; Financial Advisor Winnie Sun discusses the next round of federal stimulus and what you should be doing with your 401K; Then it's TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture, with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh; In the news: Samsung held it's Unpacked event and unvieled the Note 20, Fold 2, Buds Live, Watch 3 and Tab S7; Instagram officially oppened up Reels, the competitive service to TikTok; Disney+ will be bringing Mulan straight to VOD but at $30 just to rent it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Google's Pixel 4a Unveiled; Trump Gives TikTok A 9/15 Deadline | Digital Trends Live 8.4.20 [Video]

Google's Pixel 4a Unveiled; Trump Gives TikTok A 9/15 Deadline | Digital Trends Live 8.4.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by YouTuber and influencer PJ 'OVERTFLOW' Brittain for Who's Got Game?; Mobile Editor Andy Boxall walks us through Google's Pixel 4a; Riley Winn pulls back..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20 [Video]

The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20

On Digital Trends Live today: 300 NBA fans will be able to project themselves into the stands at games - we talk through the NBA fan experience with Sara Zuckert; Our space expert, Georgina Torbet,..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20 [Video]

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by HBO documentary STOCKTON ON MY MIND director Marc Levin; Financial advisor Winnie Sun breaks down the potential of 2nd stimulus package and what it may or..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished