Hurricane Isaias Leaves at
Least 6 Dead, Millions Without
Power on the East Coast The hurricane made landfall
on Monday night and was downgraded
to a post-tropical storm a day later.
The cyclone is expected
to dissipate in Canada either Wednesday or Thursday.
Several states reported
tornadoes created by Isaias.
One of the tornadoes killed two people
in a mobile home in North Carolina.
Falling trees killed three others in
Maryland, New York and Delaware.
According to 'USA Today,' flooding
caused by Isaias resulted
in a fatality in Pennsylvania.
Poweroutage.us adds that the storm
left 3.7 million without electricity.
Most of those affected were around the tri-state area of Connecticut,
New York and New Jersey.
New York City’s power utility says that
a storm hasn't resulted in this many
outages since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.