Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast

Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast

Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast The hurricane made landfall on Monday night and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm a day later.

The cyclone is expected to dissipate in Canada either Wednesday or Thursday.

Several states reported tornadoes created by Isaias.

One of the tornadoes killed two people in a mobile home in North Carolina.

Falling trees killed three others in Maryland, New York and Delaware.

According to 'USA Today,' flooding caused by Isaias resulted in a fatality in Pennsylvania.

Poweroutage.us adds that the storm left 3.7 million without electricity.

Most of those affected were around the tri-state area of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

New York City’s power utility says that a storm hasn't resulted in this many outages since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

