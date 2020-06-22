Global  
 

Dacre Montgomery & Geraldine Viswanathan Teach You Australian Slang
Dacre Montgomery & Geraldine Viswanathan Teach You Australian Slang

Dacre Montgomery & Geraldine Viswanathan Teach You Australian Slang

The stars of 'Broken Hearts Gallery' Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan school us in Australian slang.

From "mates rate" to "coldies," watch Dacre and Geraldine team up in this "beauty" of an episode of Slang School.

'Broken Hearts Gallery' releases August 7.

- I'm Dacre Montgomery.- I'm Geraldine Viswanathan.- We are Australian, andwe're gonna be definingAustralian slang for you today.[air whooshes][upbeat music]- Hoon!- Yeah, hooning, in your car.- Live to hoon, just-- But you can actually getpulled over and you get,I was at the AmericanEmbassy in Australia,and someone couldn't get into Americabecause they had a hooningcharge from 15 years prior,something crazy, so theycouldn't go have their honeymoon.Because they had an hooning charge,which is literally, like, the chargeis literally for speeding,but they call it hooning.- To me, I thought hooningwas just driving aroundwith friends, listening tomusic, being a little rascal.But-- I thought, I couldasworn, 'cause you literallycan get pulled, I think hooning is whenyou're over 20 kilometers over the limit.- Oh!- It's called a hooning charge,because it's such a hooligan.- That's good to know.So yeah, I don't, yeah,I don't endorse thatkind of hooning, then.[air whooshes]Bloody ripper.- Yeah, bloody ripper.- [laugh] Wait, that soundedamazing.- That's just an exceptional-- In your voice.- Exceptional term.I like this one.But you gotta say rippa,so you almost replace[typing]that E-Rwith an A,[typewriter dings]and that's a betterphonetic pronunciation.Rippa.

Bloody ripper.Exceptional legend.[air whooshes]Tuck in.Ah, food.

Yeah.Love it, yeah.- Dinner.- Or food, yeah.[murmurs]- Tuck into some tucker.- Yeah, have some tucker.- Biccy!- [laughs] Yeah!

Biscuit.- Biccy and some tea.- But you gotta say it like that."Have a little biccy."[Geraldine laughs]- Pash on!- Yeah, get your pash on.- Make out, baby.- Have a little makeout, yeah.- Smoochin'.- You're in high school, right?- I don't know if I would really use it,but it definitely feels like, yeah,an extreme [laughs] Australianway to say making out."They pashed."Okay, Dacre, you wanna do this one?- Ah, you beauty!You beauty!That's beauty used in a sentence.An endearing form ofdescribing how beautifulsomething is, or a personis, or a experience is.- I feel like the way I would use this,if someone does something nice for me,they'll be like, "Hey, I made you lunch,"and I'll be like, "You beauty," you know?- That's perfect.[air whooshes]- Mates rates.Like if it's your mate, he'll give youmates rates on the expense.He'll give you a little discount.- Like if you have a mate that's a tradie,which is a tradesperson,he's an electrician,and if he usually charges150 bucks an hour,he'll do it for you for 50, 50 bucks.[laughs]That's a mates rate.- The most Australian sentenceever uttered.Rubbers?Oh!

An eraser.- Yeah.Brekky.This is my brekky.- Australia is reallygood at brekky, breakfast.I feel like we've really,the cafes have reallyfigured out how to do a good brekky.Just like avo toast.I miss that the mostabout [laughs] Australia.Oh, cobber![laughs]- I don't knowthis one.- This is still used.Ah, cobber.

It's like, some of my mateshave called me a cheeky cobber,[laughs] which is like, I think,I don't know what the actual, I guess,the derivative of it is, butyou say, "You cheeky cobber!"[both laugh]I don't know.Again, I've got a friend thatsays that to me all the time.And just always remember, replacewith A, and you're Australian.[typewriter dings]Cobba.[air whooshes]- Ta.Thanks!- Yeah, yeah, thank you, ta.[air whooshes]Coldie.It's like a beer, right?- A brew.- Have a coldie, yeah.- I reckon.- There's nothinglike a cold beer in summer on ice.A good VB.Feeling crook is like feeling unwell,like you're feeling real crook."I can't go to work today.

I'mfeeling really bloody crook."- That's good.We say the dog's bollocks.- Like bad?- Do you use it?- I've never used this.- Yeah, like dog's[beep], dog's breakfast.[laughs][air whooshes]Yeah, I mean, I've got this.- Classic.

Crikey!- Crikey.

Crikey, mate.- You know, made world-famousby Mr. Steve Irwin.- Ah, that bloody galah!It's like...- Havin' a chat.- [Dacre] It's like a galah.- Like a birdie.Halfa.

Half an hour."We'll be there in halfa."- 30 minutes.- Innit.

This one's very British, though.- That's a crazy story, isn't it?Idn't it?Innit?- Innit?[Dacre laughs]To me, if I'm doing aterrible English accent,I'm probably gonna be like, "Innit?"Like it feels very...- It does feel very British.- I think my English accent is worsethan my [laughs] regular accent.I don't know why.- I feel like there's somany different accentsin such a short sort of space,like that's the hardest thing.There's like so many tiny variations.- Get on the lappy.Laptop.- That's what I'm calling you from.Yeah, lappy.Get my lappy out.- "Oh, yeah, you mole!"- I haven't heard this one!- "You're ugly."This is very "Puberty Blues."- Ah!Oh, okay.- This is quitean old-school term.- No dramas, no worries, no wackers.Those are some variations.It's just like it's nohassle, or no dramas."Do you want me to do this?""Yeah, no dramas."- It's the whole Australian energy.- Reckon.That's probably the one I use the most,yeah.- Me too.It's like I think, I think,would you say, Geraldine?Like, "I reckon this is a good idea."- Yeah, like, yeah, I reckonthat's the right definition.- Thank you so much for listeningto our partial definitions, or at leastmy partial definitionsof Australian slang.- Yes, cheers!- See you later.- Catch ya![upbeat music]




