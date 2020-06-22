Dacre Montgomery & Geraldine Viswanathan Teach You Australian Slang

- I'm Dacre Montgomery.- I'm Geraldine Viswanathan.- We are Australian, andwe're gonna be definingAustralian slang for you today.[air whooshes][upbeat music]- Hoon!- Yeah, hooning, in your car.- Live to hoon, just-- But you can actually getpulled over and you get,I was at the AmericanEmbassy in Australia,and someone couldn't get into Americabecause they had a hooningcharge from 15 years prior,something crazy, so theycouldn't go have their honeymoon.Because they had an hooning charge,which is literally, like, the chargeis literally for speeding,but they call it hooning.- To me, I thought hooningwas just driving aroundwith friends, listening tomusic, being a little rascal.But-- I thought, I couldasworn, 'cause you literallycan get pulled, I think hooning is whenyou're over 20 kilometers over the limit.- Oh!- It's called a hooning charge,because it's such a hooligan.- That's good to know.So yeah, I don't, yeah,I don't endorse thatkind of hooning, then.[air whooshes]Bloody ripper.- Yeah, bloody ripper.- [laugh] Wait, that soundedamazing.- That's just an exceptional-- In your voice.- Exceptional term.I like this one.But you gotta say rippa,so you almost replace[typing]that E-Rwith an A,[typewriter dings]and that's a betterphonetic pronunciation.Rippa.

Bloody ripper.Exceptional legend.[air whooshes]Tuck in.Ah, food.

Yeah.Love it, yeah.- Dinner.- Or food, yeah.[murmurs]- Tuck into some tucker.- Yeah, have some tucker.- Biccy!- [laughs] Yeah!

Biscuit.- Biccy and some tea.- But you gotta say it like that."Have a little biccy."[Geraldine laughs]- Pash on!- Yeah, get your pash on.- Make out, baby.- Have a little makeout, yeah.- Smoochin'.- You're in high school, right?- I don't know if I would really use it,but it definitely feels like, yeah,an extreme [laughs] Australianway to say making out."They pashed."Okay, Dacre, you wanna do this one?- Ah, you beauty!You beauty!That's beauty used in a sentence.An endearing form ofdescribing how beautifulsomething is, or a personis, or a experience is.- I feel like the way I would use this,if someone does something nice for me,they'll be like, "Hey, I made you lunch,"and I'll be like, "You beauty," you know?- That's perfect.[air whooshes]- Mates rates.Like if it's your mate, he'll give youmates rates on the expense.He'll give you a little discount.- Like if you have a mate that's a tradie,which is a tradesperson,he's an electrician,and if he usually charges150 bucks an hour,he'll do it for you for 50, 50 bucks.[laughs]That's a mates rate.- The most Australian sentenceever uttered.Rubbers?Oh!

An eraser.- Yeah.Brekky.This is my brekky.- Australia is reallygood at brekky, breakfast.I feel like we've really,the cafes have reallyfigured out how to do a good brekky.Just like avo toast.I miss that the mostabout [laughs] Australia.Oh, cobber![laughs]- I don't knowthis one.- This is still used.Ah, cobber.

It's like, some of my mateshave called me a cheeky cobber,[laughs] which is like, I think,I don't know what the actual, I guess,the derivative of it is, butyou say, "You cheeky cobber!"[both laugh]I don't know.Again, I've got a friend thatsays that to me all the time.And just always remember, replacewith A, and you're Australian.[typewriter dings]Cobba.[air whooshes]- Ta.Thanks!- Yeah, yeah, thank you, ta.[air whooshes]Coldie.It's like a beer, right?- A brew.- Have a coldie, yeah.- I reckon.- There's nothinglike a cold beer in summer on ice.A good VB.Feeling crook is like feeling unwell,like you're feeling real crook."I can't go to work today.

I'mfeeling really bloody crook."- That's good.We say the dog's bollocks.- Like bad?- Do you use it?- I've never used this.- Yeah, like dog's[beep], dog's breakfast.[laughs][air whooshes]Yeah, I mean, I've got this.- Classic.

Crikey!- Crikey.

Crikey, mate.- You know, made world-famousby Mr. Steve Irwin.- Ah, that bloody galah!It's like...- Havin' a chat.- [Dacre] It's like a galah.- Like a birdie.Halfa.

Half an hour."We'll be there in halfa."- 30 minutes.- Innit.

This one's very British, though.- That's a crazy story, isn't it?Idn't it?Innit?- Innit?[Dacre laughs]To me, if I'm doing aterrible English accent,I'm probably gonna be like, "Innit?"Like it feels very...- It does feel very British.- I think my English accent is worsethan my [laughs] regular accent.I don't know why.- I feel like there's somany different accentsin such a short sort of space,like that's the hardest thing.There's like so many tiny variations.- Get on the lappy.Laptop.- That's what I'm calling you from.Yeah, lappy.Get my lappy out.- "Oh, yeah, you mole!"- I haven't heard this one!- "You're ugly."This is very "Puberty Blues."- Ah!Oh, okay.- This is quitean old-school term.- No dramas, no worries, no wackers.Those are some variations.It's just like it's nohassle, or no dramas."Do you want me to do this?""Yeah, no dramas."- It's the whole Australian energy.- Reckon.That's probably the one I use the most,yeah.- Me too.It's like I think, I think,would you say, Geraldine?Like, "I reckon this is a good idea."- Yeah, like, yeah, I reckonthat's the right definition.- Thank you so much for listeningto our partial definitions, or at leastmy partial definitionsof Australian slang.- Yes, cheers!- See you later.- Catch ya![upbeat music]