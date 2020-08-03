Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Power Problems On Long Island
Long Island has more than 300,000 power outages the day after Tropical Storm Isaias.
That's almost a third of all customers.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
PBS39 RT @WLVRNews: Tropical storm #Isaias caused major issues across the #LehighValley Tuesday, dropping six inches of rain in the span of a few… 9 minutes ago
WLVR News Tropical storm #Isaias caused major issues across the #LehighValley Tuesday, dropping six inches of rain in the spa… https://t.co/FOTwnU3A3E 16 minutes ago
Paul Cuno-Booth RT @Keene_Sentinel: Eversouce anticipates restoration of all New Hampshire customers to take multiple days. https://t.co/zwk99UY1jk 58 minutes ago
Caleb Symons RT @OBelangerKS: As of this morning, nearly 5,000 Eversource customers are still without power. https://t.co/EUsOxOcTUC 1 hour ago
exploreClarion Governor Tom Wolf is directing commonwealth resources to southeastern Pennsylvania to support first responders afte… https://t.co/RToPp7FxlD 1 hour ago
8News WRIC Richmond READ: @Talya8news coverage from Tropical Storm #Isaias
https://t.co/7FSRn3pGjg https://t.co/Nxs6dnx5Fj 2 hours ago
360 MAGAZINE Tropical storm causes massive power outages and deaths on east coast https://t.co/w1RBsULe6b 3 hours ago
North Penn Now More images and video documenting the flooding and damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. - K
https://t.co/94IFSLGpv0 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Isaias: Officials Say More Than 7,000 Power Lines Came Down In NYCThe wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across the five boroughs. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Murphy: Parts Of New Jersey May Be Without Power For Days In Aftermath Of Tropical Storm IsaiasNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says it may take “a number of days” for crews to fully restore power statewide in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's John Dias reports.
6 Tornadoes Reported In Maryland As Tropical Storm Isaias Made Its Way Through The StateSix tornadoes were reported in Maryland Tuesday morning while Tropical Storm Isaias made its way across the state.