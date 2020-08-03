Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Power Problems On Long Island
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Power Problems On Long Island

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Power Problems On Long Island

Long Island has more than 300,000 power outages the day after Tropical Storm Isaias.

That's almost a third of all customers.

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm

Long Island officials expressed some cautious optimism when looking at the tracking of the storm, but...
CBS 2 - Published


PBS39Channel

PBS39 RT @WLVRNews: Tropical storm #Isaias caused major issues across the #LehighValley Tuesday, dropping six inches of rain in the span of a few… 9 minutes ago

WLVRNews

WLVR News Tropical storm #Isaias caused major issues across the #LehighValley Tuesday, dropping six inches of rain in the spa… https://t.co/FOTwnU3A3E 16 minutes ago

PCunoBoothKS

Paul Cuno-Booth RT @Keene_Sentinel: Eversouce anticipates restoration of all New Hampshire customers to take multiple days. https://t.co/zwk99UY1jk 58 minutes ago

CalebSymonsKS

Caleb Symons RT @OBelangerKS: As of this morning, nearly 5,000 Eversource customers are still without power. https://t.co/EUsOxOcTUC 1 hour ago

exploreclarion

exploreClarion Governor Tom Wolf is directing commonwealth resources to southeastern Pennsylvania to support first responders afte… https://t.co/RToPp7FxlD 1 hour ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond READ: @Talya8news coverage from Tropical Storm #Isaias https://t.co/7FSRn3pGjg https://t.co/Nxs6dnx5Fj 2 hours ago

360Magazine

360 MAGAZINE Tropical storm causes massive power outages and deaths on east coast https://t.co/w1RBsULe6b 3 hours ago

NorthPennNow

North Penn Now More images and video documenting the flooding and damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. - K https://t.co/94IFSLGpv0 3 hours ago


Tropical Storm Isaias: Officials Say More Than 7,000 Power Lines Came Down In NYC [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias: Officials Say More Than 7,000 Power Lines Came Down In NYC

The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across the five boroughs. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published
Murphy: Parts Of New Jersey May Be Without Power For Days In Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Murphy: Parts Of New Jersey May Be Without Power For Days In Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Isaias

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says it may take “a number of days” for crews to fully restore power statewide in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published
6 Tornadoes Reported In Maryland As Tropical Storm Isaias Made Its Way Through The State [Video]

6 Tornadoes Reported In Maryland As Tropical Storm Isaias Made Its Way Through The State

Six tornadoes were reported in Maryland Tuesday morning while Tropical Storm Isaias made its way across the state.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:18Published