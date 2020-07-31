Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'.

For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.