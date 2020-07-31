Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi shouldn't equate Ram Mandir with struggle for independence: CPIThe CPI on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at Ayodhya, saying by equating the pursuit of the Ram Mandir with the struggle..
IndiaTimes
Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00Published
Prayers mark Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan in UKWith Covid-19 lockdown restrictions still in place to curb large crowds at places of worship in Britain, many of the temples continued to make use of digital..
IndiaTimes
Vikram Chandra (novelist) Indian-American writer (born 1961)
Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:27Published
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM ModiIn his speech after laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister referred to a verse 'Bhaybinu hoi napriti' associated with Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes
Congress ally IUML expresses displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya statementThe Indian Union Muslim League, a major ally in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing displeasure over..
IndiaTimes
Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction beginsSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AYODHYA, India (Reuters) – Prime Minister..
WorldNews
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:06Published
J&K: BJP celebrates first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, hoists tricolour in SrinagarThe BJP office in Srinagar celebrated the first anniversary of the Centre's decision that abrogated the constitutional provision on August 5, 2019.
DNA
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
India hits out at China over comments on Jammu and KashmirIndia on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus..
IndiaTimes
Lie repeated hundred times will not become truth: India on Pak's attempts to raise Kashmir issue
IndiaTimes
Terrorists open fire on security forces in J&K's Shopian"The ultras opened fire on security personnel in the Covid-19 containment deployment at Sangloo bridge in Shopian district this morning," a police official said...
IndiaTimes
Less militancy, more progress: Here's how Jammu & Kashmir changed in one year since Article 370 abrogationOn August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the..
DNA
