Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories
Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'.

For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

PM Modi shouldn't equate Ram Mandir with struggle for independence: CPI

 The CPI on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at Ayodhya, saying by equating the pursuit of the Ram Mandir with the struggle..
IndiaTimes
Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit [Video]

Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit

Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."

Prayers mark Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan in UK

 With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions still in place to curb large crowds at places of worship in Britain, many of the temples continued to make use of digital..
IndiaTimes

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike [Video]

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.

India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM Modi

 In his speech after laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister referred to a verse 'Bhaybinu hoi napriti' associated with Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes

Congress ally IUML expresses displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya statement

 The Indian Union Muslim League, a major ally in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing displeasure over..
IndiaTimes
Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple [Video]

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AYODHYA, India (Reuters) – Prime Minister..
WorldNews
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.

J&K: BJP celebrates first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, hoists tricolour in Srinagar

 The BJP office in Srinagar celebrated the first anniversary of the Centre's decision that abrogated the constitutional provision on August 5, 2019.
DNA

India hits out at China over comments on Jammu and Kashmir

 India on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus..
IndiaTimes

Terrorists open fire on security forces in J&K's Shopian

 "The ultras opened fire on security personnel in the Covid-19 containment deployment at Sangloo bridge in Shopian district this morning," a police official said...
IndiaTimes

Less militancy, more progress: Here's how Jammu & Kashmir changed in one year since Article 370 abrogation

 On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the..
DNA

India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News

PM Modi conducts Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir, says centuries of wait has ended; Omar Abdullah says 'authorities are still afraid' one year after abrogation of Article 370; Sushant Singh Rajput death..

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter [Video]

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter

Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram..

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony [Video]

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out. Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by..

